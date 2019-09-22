$0.48 EPS Expected for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Newmont Goldcorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $35.10 to $45.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

NEM stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. 7,622,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,495,938. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,305.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $150,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,609 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,821,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 283,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 103,159 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 78,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 917,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 359,953 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

