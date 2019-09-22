-$0.56 EPS Expected for J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). J C Penney reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. J C Penney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe bought 1,000,000 shares of J C Penney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,352,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,755.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Payne bought 230,000 shares of J C Penney stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $181,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,890 shares in the company, valued at $409,133.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,830,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 400.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,498 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 333,256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 935,127 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 314,211 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 214,627 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,750 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 71,830 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,043,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,646,043. J C Penney has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $257.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.53.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

