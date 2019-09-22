$0.63 EPS Expected for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. American Axle & Manufact. also reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXL. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AXL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. 2,039,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,417. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.17.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

