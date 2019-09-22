$0.80 EPS Expected for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.83. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.92. 41,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $45.49 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

