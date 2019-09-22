$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.79. Materion reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $297.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Materion’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Materion stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.63. Materion has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $71.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Materion by 65.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Materion by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

