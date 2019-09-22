$102.23 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to post sales of $102.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.40 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $99.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $467.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.25 million to $468.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $505.99 million, with estimates ranging from $503.92 million to $510.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.41 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUTH. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.75. 851,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,414. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $31.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

