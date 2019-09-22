11,835 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,835 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $54.49. 5,714,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,875. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

