$12.37 Million in Sales Expected for Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce sales of $12.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chromadex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.74 million. Chromadex posted sales of $8.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full-year sales of $47.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.78 million to $49.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $84.10 million, with estimates ranging from $68.19 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 136.15% and a negative net margin of 85.86%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chromadex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

CDXC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 304,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,038. Chromadex has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $247.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 298,126 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chromadex during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,279,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

