$131.14 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce sales of $131.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.86 million and the lowest is $122.12 million. Landec reported sales of $124.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $602.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.90 million to $608.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $629.54 million, with estimates ranging from $616.40 million to $646.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landec had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $152.78 million during the quarter.

LNDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,922. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $320.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,107.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Landec during the second quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Landec by 389.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Landec during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landec during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Landec during the second quarter worth about $123,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

