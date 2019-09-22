1,461 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $277.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

