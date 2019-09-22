$190.20 Million in Sales Expected for Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) will post sales of $190.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Basic Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.00 million. Basic Energy Services posted sales of $246.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will report full year sales of $759.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $761.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $788.90 million, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $794.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Basic Energy Services.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.83 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price target on Basic Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Basic Energy Services stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Basic Energy Services has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $12.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 367.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 161,820 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 23.8% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,992,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 382,729 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 284.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 73.1% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

