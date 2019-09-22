$201.22 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to report sales of $201.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.60 million and the lowest is $191.14 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $199.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $760.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.00 million to $792.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $803.20 million, with estimates ranging from $774.00 million to $829.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Gabelli upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.73. 442,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,316. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, insider Robert Andrew Keller purchased 3,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $192,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,672,292.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,415 shares of company stock valued at $729,675 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Earnings History and Estimates for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

