21,976 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. First Solar makes up 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,102.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $557,127.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.70. 1,091,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,737. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.