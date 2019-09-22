29,490 Shares in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. BB&T accounts for about 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BB&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 78,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other BB&T news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $225,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,490 shares of company stock worth $1,454,568. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BBT traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,275,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

