Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,901,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 742,604 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.56% of Abbott Laboratories worth $832,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 216.0% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 6,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12,682.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 215.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,088,782 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $259,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,665,810. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.58. 7,130,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

