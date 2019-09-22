Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,300

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its price objective trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,435 ($18.75) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACSO. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Accesso Technology Group from GBX 1,435 ($18.75) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,360 ($17.77).

ACSO opened at GBX 810 ($10.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.54 million and a P/E ratio of 69.23. Accesso Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 498.40 ($6.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,000 ($39.20). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 940.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 839.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

