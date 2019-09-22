Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.71). Acorda Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 552.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.21) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACOR. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 787,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 828,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,725. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $163.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.