Adelphoi Tops 1-Day Volume of $282.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $89,338.00 and approximately $282.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00204892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.01202657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00092182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

