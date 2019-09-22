Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,791 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.9% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Adobe by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Adobe by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total transaction of $921,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,627 shares of company stock worth $7,471,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.91. 3,362,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.81. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens set a $327.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.65.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.