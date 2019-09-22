AirSwap (AST) Price Tops $0.0311 on Major Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. AirSwap has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, AirSwap, Gatecoin and Radar Relay. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00204892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.01202657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00092182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Kyber Network, Liqui, Radar Relay, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Binance and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

