Ambrosus (AMB) Price Tops $0.0235 on Top Exchanges

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 38% higher against the US dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Kucoin, Binance and HitBTC. Ambrosus has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

