American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 2.1% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,871,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,676 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,352,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,401,376,000 after purchasing an additional 381,084 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 212,845.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575,925 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 18.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,024,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,711,576 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $624,275,000 after acquiring an additional 92,548 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.80. 4,379,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.80. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.