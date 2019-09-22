American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,810,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,031 shares during the period. American Financial Group accounts for about 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.12% of American Financial Group worth $287,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,285,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 104.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 12,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $613,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $391,652.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,268.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,902 shares of company stock worth $13,425,856. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of AFG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.76. 437,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.02. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $114.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

