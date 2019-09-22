American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 960,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 415,286 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,099,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 110,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 564,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 28,272 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

