Analysts Anticipate Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) to Announce -$1.37 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) will announce earnings per share of ($1.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advaxis’ earnings. Advaxis posted earnings per share of ($4.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advaxis will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advaxis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADXS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advaxis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 5,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 553,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 143.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 295,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advaxis stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,095,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,342. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

