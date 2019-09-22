Analysts Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.57. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSRR. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of BSRR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.66. 80,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,259. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $405.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 71.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 102,723 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after buying an additional 46,380 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after buying an additional 23,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.