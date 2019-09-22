Analysts Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). Smartsheet posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,503,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $357,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 671,516 shares of company stock valued at $31,268,810. 24.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $39.97. 3,209,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,299. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

