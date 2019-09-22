Analysts Expect Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to Post ($0.04) EPS

Shares of Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alkaline Water an industry rank of 177 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

NYSE:WTER traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.71. 410,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,213. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

