Analysts Set $11.75 Price Target for CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. CENT PUERTO S A/S’s rating score has declined by 233% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $11.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 168 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CEPU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CENT PUERTO S A/S stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 305,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,871. The stock has a market cap of $505.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.29 million. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 562.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,626 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

