Analysts Set Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT at C$78.27

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of TSE:BNS traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$74.75. 8,086,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,919. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$71.12. The company has a market cap of $90.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$66.36 and a 12 month high of C$78.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.75 billion. Analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.70%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.