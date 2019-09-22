Analysts Set Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Price Target at $44.66

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $150,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 13,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $658,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,599,158 shares of company stock worth $199,117,304. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 191,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 41.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FND traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $49.04. 1,109,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,852. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.35%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

