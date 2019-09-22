Analysts Set Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) PT at $27.25

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GGAL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:GGAL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 1,529,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,781. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.81. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $1,633,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $1,405,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,360,000 after buying an additional 4,004,132 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 597.4% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 206,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 177,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,848,000 after buying an additional 173,441 shares during the last quarter. 29.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

