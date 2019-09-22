Analysts Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) PT at $254.33

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LII. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $291.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,445 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.17, for a total transaction of $2,171,800.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 111,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,588,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 985 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.94, for a total transaction of $288,545.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,930 shares of company stock worth $2,846,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.03. The stock had a trading volume of 561,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,672. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $177.36 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 9.66%. Lennox International’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

