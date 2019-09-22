Analysts Set Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a research note on Sunday, August 4th.

Shares of SKY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. 273,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,536. Skyline has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 15,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $501,128.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,750,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 628,118 shares of company stock worth $17,455,854.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

