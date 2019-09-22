Analysts Set Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) PT at €55.38

Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €55.38 ($64.39).

Several research firms have issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

ETR STM traded down €0.58 ($0.67) on Thursday, hitting €45.04 ($52.37). The stock had a trading volume of 44,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 52-week high of €76.85 ($89.36). The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

