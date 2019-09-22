ANON (ANON) Hits Market Capitalization of $159,887.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, ANON has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. ANON has a market cap of $159,887.00 and approximately $508.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00207390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.11 or 0.01199113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00091993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

