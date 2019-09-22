Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $247.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apple from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, New Street Research set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.08.

Shares of AAPL opened at $217.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,006.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 339.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

