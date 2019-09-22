Argent Capital Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 237.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 55,466.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.42. 107,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,278. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The company has a market cap of $879.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

In related news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 19,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $1,423,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,801. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.