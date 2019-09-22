Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $18,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,586,000 after buying an additional 324,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,235,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,829,000 after acquiring an additional 166,293 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon purchased 3,580 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $300,648.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $108.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,988,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,774. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

