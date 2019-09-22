Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 3,082 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 180.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.1% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,062,977.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,744 shares of company stock worth $4,480,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $8.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,229.93. 1,573,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,192.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,167.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The company has a market capitalization of $858.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

