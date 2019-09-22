Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 33,591 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,591 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 2.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of AMETEK worth $51,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in AMETEK by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.88. 2,180,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,380. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.14 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.89.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.02%.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $495,777.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,962.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

