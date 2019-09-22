Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 96,638 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,176,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,638 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $24,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,541,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,525,000 after buying an additional 194,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after buying an additional 249,417 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,450,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after buying an additional 395,569 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,093,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after buying an additional 838,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,592,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000,000 after buying an additional 35,554 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,615. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.30.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

