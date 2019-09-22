Argent Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.24. 8,157,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,166,676. The firm has a market cap of $305.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.89.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

