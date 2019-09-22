Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Argo Group alerts:

In other Argo Group news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $1,004,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Argo Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 456.3% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argo Group in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 198,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Argo Group stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $68.12. 231,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,088. Argo Group has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $78.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.06.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.43 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.