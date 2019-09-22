AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3,031.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,527 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in AT&T by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 73,283,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,196,520. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

