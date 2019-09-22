Aventus Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Aventus token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC. Aventus has a total market cap of $698,927.00 and approximately $20,936.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00202942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.01192884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Ethfinex, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

