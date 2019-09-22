Axe Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, Axe has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00013622 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. Axe has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 4,930,995 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

