Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.41.

AZUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of Azul and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Azul from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Azul from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.95. 617,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,928. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. Azul has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $43.14.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Azul had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Azul will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth about $3,644,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth about $7,071,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Azul by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth about $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.