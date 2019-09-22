B3Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $714.00 (KB3)

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, B3Coin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One B3Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. B3Coin has a market capitalization of $379,100.00 and approximately $714.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.00911981 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003790 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001630 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC.

B3Coin Coin Profile

KB3 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 753,343,845 coins. The official website for B3Coin is b3coin.io. B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling B3Coin

B3Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B3Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy B3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

