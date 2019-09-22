Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLDP. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.72.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,772 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

